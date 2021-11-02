World Series TV viewers for Braves-Astros up 37% for Game 3

Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve celebrates in the dugout after a home run during the seventh inning in Game 2 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON (AP) — Television ratings are up for the World Series along with its return to its usual format with games in each team’s city.

Atlanta’s 2-0 victory over visiting Houston in Game 3 on Friday drew a 6.1 rating, 16 share and 11,232,000 viewers on Fox.

That was up 37% from 8,210,000 viewers for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 6-2 win over Tampa Bay in Game 3 last year, played at the neutral site of Arlington, Texas, due to the pandemic.

This year’s Game 3 drew 11,471,000 viewers combined on Fox, Fox Deportes and Fox digital streams.

