NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Pickleball popularity is gaining steam across the country. There’s certainly a healthy community across Albuquerque, but where are the best spots to play in the country? Yelp compiled a list of the top 20 places to play pickleball in the U.S.

A good amount of southwest spots are represented on the list, including six spots in California. The Bobby Riggs Tennis Club & Museum in Encinitas, CA is in the #1 spot. “As a former gymnast and coach, I wish I could give this place more than five stars,” says user Bella Y.

Smash Park in West Des Moines, IA, San Diego Pickleball in San Diego, CA, Gilbert Regional Park in Chandler, AZ, and Gates Tennis Center in Denver, CO round out the top five. Take a look at the locations below: