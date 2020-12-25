WEB EXTRA: Extended interview with Van Tate

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – High school sports at large continue to be significantly affected by the pandemic. Many students have faced shortened, altered or even canceled sports seasons as a result of COVID-19.

In an effort to give students an outlet to talk about their experiences and the ones they didn’t have, KRQE News 13 Sports Director Van Tate and Sports Anchor-Reporter Jared Chester compiled dozens of stores in 2020 in a series titled “The Lost Season.” Over several months, Van and Chester spoke to more than 60 high school student athletes, highlighting their accomplishments.

KRQE News 13 Digital Anchor Chris McKee recently sat down with Van Tate to discuss the series and his advice for young student athletes facing continued pandemic-related restrictions. Play the video clip above to watch their conversation.

Each story from “The Lost Season” is available on KRQE.com. Look under the High School Sports section.

Related Coverage

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Christmas Day Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery