WEB EXTRA: Extended interview with Van Tate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – High school sports at large continue to be significantly affected by the pandemic. Many students have faced shortened, altered or even canceled sports seasons as a result of COVID-19.

In an effort to give students an outlet to talk about their experiences and the ones they didn’t have, KRQE News 13 Sports Director Van Tate and Sports Anchor-Reporter Jared Chester compiled dozens of stores in 2020 in a series titled “The Lost Season.” Over several months, Van and Chester spoke to more than 60 high school student athletes, highlighting their accomplishments.

KRQE News 13 Digital Anchor Chris McKee recently sat down with Van Tate to discuss the series and his advice for young student athletes facing continued pandemic-related restrictions. Play the video clip above to watch their conversation.

Each story from "The Lost Season" is available on KRQE.com.

