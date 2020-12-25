WEB EXTRA: Extended interview with Jared Chester

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The changes brought by the pandemic in 2020 also brought out the creativity in many. As millions of New Mexicans stayed home and most live sports were postponed, one New Mexican took the opportunity to make a new sporting league.

In June, KRQE News 13 Sports Anchor and Reporter Jared Chester reported on Eastern New Mexico University graduate Ryan Pool’s RMRC (RyRy’s Marble Racing Championship) marble racing league. The high-energy racing league helped bring friends together during a period of extended social distancing.

KRQE News 13 Digital Anchor Chris McKee recently interviewed Jared Chester about the league and its future. Check out the extended clip above for an extended conversation about the league and how Jared put the story together.

