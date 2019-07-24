Vera Jo Bustos is helping train the future of New Mexico Basketball

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Vera Jo Bustos is putting in the work with local basketball players. Bustos is the Director of Operations for UNM Women’s Basketball, but she is also using her coaching skills to help with the youth of New Mexico.

“I started it three years ago. I started it with three clients and did it at an outdoor court. So, know you can kind of see I have grown it a little bit, and I am still not done. I still just want to continue to impact as many lives as I can,” said Vera Jo Bustos.

