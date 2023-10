ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Week 8 of high school football wrapped up on Saturday, and the lone game in the metro was a high-scoring affair. From the start Valley and Manzano traded shots, but the Vikings would come out victorious in this Class 5A District 2/6 battle, 62-42.

Valley snaps a 2-game losing skid with this victory, and their record now improves to 4-3 overall and 1-0 in district play. This homecoming loss for the Monarchs now drops their record to 1-6 overall and 0-1 in district play.