UNM’s Jeremiah Francis is immediately eligible to play Basketball in 2020

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 21: Jeremiah Francis #13 of the North Carolina Tar Heels brings the ball up the court against the UCLA Bruins during the CBS Sports Classic at T-Mobile Arena on December 21, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Tar Heels defeated the Bruins 74-64. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Men’s Basketball heard some more good news on Saturday, as North Carolina transfer Jeremiah Francis is now immediately eligible to play this upcoming season.

The NCAA approved Jeremiah’s waiver on Saturday morning and the sophomore will now have four years of eligibility to play three seasons. Francis was unable to play a full season in his freshman year at UNC in 2019, as a nagging knee injury from high school prevented him.

The 6’1″ point guard told KRQE Sports in a previous story that he is excited to get a fresh start at UNM. “It’s just a fresh start, a new opportunity, a new program, a new coaching staff, and like I said, I’m just willing to go in there and work my tail off,” said Francis.