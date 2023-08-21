ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alli Davis doesn’t like to be scored upon, and it showed in her first week of the regular season for the UNM Women’s Soccer Team. Davis is the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week in women’s soccer.

The red-shirt sophomore goalkeeper from Bend, Oregon, started her season with eight saves against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in a 1-1 draw last Thursday.

Davis followed that performance up with a clean sheet and four more saves in a scoreless contest against Northern Arizona last Sunday. The clean sheet was the 8th of her career. The Lobos are back on the pitch Thursday to host Cal State Fullerton.