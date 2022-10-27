ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)-On a night when they honored eight departing seniors the UNM Lobos women’s soccer team did enough to repeat as Mountain West Champions. The Lobos clinched a share of the title after 0-0 draw with San Diego State Thursday night. The Lobos are sharing the title with Wyoming. Both teams finished with 20 points in the standings. Thursday’s Lobo game against San Diego State was a defensive struggle with both teams not able to cash in on chances during the match. The closest the Lobos got to a goal was a shot fired by standout player Jadyn Edwards. The ball hit the top bar and bounced away. The Lobos had 19 shots while San Diego State had 13. With the draw the Lobos extended their unbeaten streak to 7 games. The Lobos have had 5 clean sheets during that time with Alli Davis tending to the goal. With the win, the Lobos improved to 7-3-8 overall and 5-1-5 in the Mountain West. San Diego State dropped to 7-5-7 overall and 5-3-3 in league play. Next for the Lobos is the Mountain West Tournament, which they will be hosting, starting Oct. 30 through Nov. 5.