ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) — The UNM Women’s Golf Team made the cut on Sunday and will now compete in the final round of stroke play at the 2023 NCAA Championship.

UNM is currently in 12th place at 12-over par, after shooting 13-over in the third round on Sunday at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Lobos are now one of the 15 teams to make the cut and are now looking to move into the top eight on Monday.

Monday is the final round of stroke play, and if they make the top eight, then UNM would secure a place in the match play quarterfinals. The quarterfinals and semifinals will be played on Tuesday and the Championship round will be on Wednesday.

UNM is currently 7 strokes out of making a match-play spot. The Golf Channel will have live coverage of Monday’s round from 3-7 p.m. MT.