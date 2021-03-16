UNM to hire Richard Pitino as next basketball coach

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 11: Head coach Richard Pitino of the Minnesota Golden Gophers yells out to his team in the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half in the second round game of the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 11, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico Director of Athletics Eddie Nuñez announced Tuesday that Richard Pitino is the next head coach of the men’s basketball team. The 38-year-old coach was only on the job market for about 12 hours after his departure from the University Of Minnesota. Pitino spent eight seasons as Minnesota’s coach and led the program to NCAA Tournament appearances in 2017 and 2019. He replaces Paul Weir who was let go in February after four seasons as head coach.

“It is a great day for Lobo Basketball and for everyone who loves our program and our University,” said Director of Athletics Eddie Nuñez in an news release. “Richard Pitino is a proven winner with a track record of success on the court, including deep tournament runs and wins over nationally ranked programs, as well as proven success off the court by creating a tremendous student-athlete experience and supporting them as they earn their degrees. I welcome Richard, Jill and their three children to The University of New Mexico and to Duke City, and I am excited for the future of Lobo Basketball.”

In total, Pitino has been a part of seven NCAA Tournaments, including two as a head coach. He has also been a part of three Elite Eight runs and one Final Four berth as an assistant. “My wife Jill, our children and I are very excited to join the Lobo Family,” said Pitino in a news release. “I want to extend my sincere thanks to President Stokes, Eddie Nuñez and David Williams for extending this opportunity. Lobo Basketball holds a special place in the hearts of New Mexicans, and I cannot wait to get started.”