ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dorian Lewis has played his last game for the UNM Lobos this year. The talented running back is out for the season after breaking his foot in a game at Wyoming last week.

“We’ll miss him,” said UNM Head Coach Danny Gonzales. “He’s a special football player. He’ll have surgery on his foot here in the coming week, and he’ll be back next year. He was a big part of our offense. That room is deep. Thank God.”

Lewis is second, on the Lobos, in rushing with 136 yards on 24 carries. He has played in all five games this season. The former Cleveland High standout played three seasons at Coffeyville Junior College prior to coming to New Mexico.

Lewis still has a COVID year remaining and will be back on the field next season.