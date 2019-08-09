UNM Men’s Basketball announces new Women’s Walkthrough

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – UNM men’s basketball is now set to host its first “Women’s Walkthrough” on Oct. 3. This event will give women an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at Lobo basketball.

“You know, just a different idea where we can bring women around Lobo basketball and kind of have some fun with that. We are trying to team up and do with whoever we can, however we can, things to just help UNM and help the Lobos,” said UNM Men’s Basketball Coach Paul Weir.

To find out more on this Oct. 3 event, click here.