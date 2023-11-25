ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Men’s Basketball wrapped up play at this year’s Ball Dawgs Classic in Henderson, Nevada. The Lobos finish win 3-wins in Nevada, and their last win came over Pepperdine on Friday, 90-71.

The Lobos have been without Jaelen House, and he missed again on Friday, still dealing with a lingering hip issue. The Lobos took another hit coming into their Friday match up though, as Jamal Mashburn Jr. missed this game with a contusion on his quad. Mashburn has not missed a single game for the Lobos and Coach Richard Pitino believes that he has only missed one practice in his career at UNM.

We will keep you updated on both Mashburn and House, but down those two key players, this team would step up. Five UNM scorers finished in the double figures, including a game-high of 24 points and 7 assists from Donovan Dent. True freshman, Tru Washington made his first career start in this game and Tru finished with a double-double, putting up 19 points and pulling down 12 rebounds.

Now 5-1 on the season, UNM returns home next to host Louisiana Tech on Wednesday at 7 p.m.