UNM head basketball coach Paul Weir set to teach online class in the fall

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You’ll soon be able to call him Professor Paul Weir, coaching the University of New Mexico’s men’s basketball team will no longer be Weir’s only job.

“At core, I’m a teacher. That’s what I am. That’s what all, I hope, all coaches are. They’re teachers,” said Weir.

Weir has a different educational background than most coaches. He’s earned several masters degrees and recently completed his Ph.D. Weir says teaching a course at UNM is a way to branch out and give back.

“I give all of my experiences and learnings and understandings back to my players and back to my team but to me to be able to give that to other students, other departments on campus, other programs, I would love to offer those opportunities up,” said Weir.

UNM says Weir plans to teach an online class this fall at their Anderson School of Management. Weir says the course will focus on the billion-dollar business of college athletics.

“There’s a lot of hot topics that go on in it from coaches salaries, to student fees, to scholarships and now this name, image, likeness stuff going on, there’s a plethora of things going on that I don’t think the average person knows a lot,” said Weir.

Weir says the initial idea was for him to teach an online summer course but those plans were derailed by the coronavirus pandemic. Now, Weir is going through training to teach the class.

Of course, men’s basketball is set to tip-off in November. Weir makes $825,000 a year as the Lobo’s head coach and says that is his top priority.

“If eventually this course gets laid out in a way that I think is going to impact our team or even my time in a way that would have a significant impact, I wouldn’t go forward with it. That’s not why I’m doing this– to do something like that– I would never want to hurt Lobo basketball that’s my love that’s my bread and butter,” said Weir.

After balancing coaching and going to school for 15 years, Weir says he knows what his limits are.

“It would be something I would really like to do but I’m not going to do it at the cost of something else. No different than when I was a student. There were times I had to not take a class a certain semester or halfway through the semester, I’d say you know what, I can’t take two classes I’ve got to take one,” said Weir.

You’ll remember as part of his contract, UNM paid for Weir to finish his Ph.D. at New Mexico State. Weir points out that there are other Division I coaches who also teach, including Coach K. at Duke. He teaches a leadership and management course.

Weir says he would not be the first UNM coach to also teach, pointing out UNM legend and one of the most successful coaches in NCAA history, Gary Colson, also taught at UNM. No word on how much Weir will be paid to teach, beyond his $825,000 coaching salary.

