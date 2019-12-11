UNM getting close to naming new football coach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM athletic director Eddie Nunez said Tuesday that he had conducted interviews with a few coaches to replace Bob Davie as head football coach.

Nunez said the interest in the Lobos head coaching job has been high and he hopes to narrow his list down to five to three candidates soon. Nunez believes the entire process is going well and moving towards a result.

“I feel strongly about where we are with the individuals we are looking at strongly, and I think here we are going to have an opportunity to seal this pretty soon,” said Nunez.

UNM made public the buyout for outgoing coach Bob Davie on Tuesday. Davie will receive $825,000. While Nunez talked about candidates for the job, he did not name anyone.

KRQE Sports continues to hear former Lobo and current Arizona State defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales’ name as a frontrunner. Current TCU running backs’ coach and former Lobo assistant Curtis Luper is also a name floated to KRQE by various sources.

Former NFL veteran and Lobo All-American Terance Mathis is also a name that continues to come up. Mathis is currently head football coach of Pinecrest Academy in Cummins, Georgia.