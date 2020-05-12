UNM football gets verbal commitment from Keyonta Lanier

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico has been recruiting their tails off this offseason as they picked up another commitment to the 2021 class. Wide receiver Keyonta Lanier verbally committed to play at UNM on Monday, and he now marks the tenth commit to a very stacked 2021 class for UNM football.

Keyonta Lanier had multiple offers and even one from Arizona State. The Long Beach Poly product had a stellar junior season as the 6’1 wide receiver racked up almost 440 reception yards and seven touchdowns.