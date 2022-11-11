ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM men’s basketball got solid contributions in the frontcourt as well as the back to beat South Alabama 80-74 Friday night. Morris Udeze had his best game in a UNM Lobos uniform as he scored 11 first-half points and finished with 21 points and 7 rebounds in the game.

Forward Josiah Allick also helped Udeze give the Lobos a presence in the frontcourt that was not seen all of last season. Allick scored 13 points and pulled down 9 rebounds in the win. South Alabama seven-footer Kevin Samuel was dealt with foul trouble for most of the game and only scored 10 points with 6 rebounds. Isaiah Moore led the Jaguars with 19 points. For the Lobos, the backcourt was just as effective as the front.

Jaelen House poured in 21 points with 7 assist and also made big contributions defensively. One of the biggest shots of the night came from Jamal Mashburn Jr. with under a minute to play in, what at the time was, a one-possession game. Mashburn hit a three-point bucket to help the Lobos pad their lead and eventually hold on for the win. was just as effective as he scored 21 points with 7 assists. Mashburn finished with 16 points in the game.

With the win, the Lobos improved to 2-0. South Alabama dropped to 1-1. The Lobos will play at SMU Tuesday.