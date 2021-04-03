Twins’ no-hit bid vs Brewers ended with one out in eighth

Minnesota Twins’ Jose Berrios pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Omar Narváez singled with one out in the eighth inning, ending a no-hit bid by José Berríos and the Minnesota Twins bullpen in a game where Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes also pitched six hitless innings.

Berríos dazzled over six hitless innings Saturday, and Taylor Rogers struck out the side in the seventh. Right-hander Tyler Duffey entered for the eighth, struck out Jackie Bradley Jr., walked Lorenzo Cain and allowed Narváez’s line-drive single to right.

It was the first time pitchers matched each other over six hitless innings since the San Francisco Giants’ Jake Peavy and the New York Mets’ Jacob deGrom did it on Aug. 2, 2014. Both bids ended in the seventh.

Berríos finished with 12 strikeouts, a hit batsmen and no free passes on 84 pitches. He punched out Kolten Wong to end the sixth, and his 12 strikeouts matched a career high, set against Texas on June 24, 2018.

Rogers struck out Luis Urías, Christian Yelich and Keston Hiura in a perfect seventh. Urías ripped a ball just foul down the first-base line that nearly ended the bid.

Burnes allowed a one-out homer to Byron Buxton in the seventh on his 87th pitch and was pulled right after, trailing 1-0. The right-hander struck out 11, hit a batter and issued no walks.

Berríos and Burnes are the first opposing starters with at least 10 strikeouts and no more than one hit allowed in the same game since at least 1900.

Minnesota’s last no-hitter was thrown by Francisco Liriano on May 3, 2011 at the Chicago White Sox. The franchise has never thrown a combined no-hitter.

Neither team had a baserunner until the fifth. Burnes hit Jake Cave with a pitch with two outs, and Berríos plunked Hiura to start the bottom of the inning.

The closest either team came to a hit early on was in the third inning when Milwaukee’s Orlando Arcia hit a long fly that Buxton caught at the warning track in center.

This was Burnes’ fifth career game with at least 10 strikeouts. It’s the 10th double-digit strikeout game for Berríos.

Burnes went 4-1 with a 2.11 ERA last season and finished sixth in the NL Cy Young Award voting. Berríos was 5-4 with a 4.00 ERA.

The Brewers were no-hit by Cubs journeyman Alec Mills at home on Sept. 13, 2020 — the last no-hitter across the majors. Milwaukee has yet to throw one at American Family Field, formerly Miller Park.

