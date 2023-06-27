NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The PGA Hope Program has returned to New Mexico and Twin Warriors Golf Club for a fifth year. The program provides free lessons and an introduction to golf from club professionals to military veterans.

Nearly 50 veterans are participating in the six-week program at Twin Warriors as a way to learn and improve their game. In addition to the golf, the program gives participants the opportunity to meet other veterans in the area and offers an extra outlet and support group.

“Meeting vets, wounded warriors, all those good things that we gave up when got out of the service, it’s nice to see everybody,” said Army veteran Anthony Ramirez. “There’s the incentive of getting better at golf, which all of us need, and a lot of these guys just like being out here. Just hang out, talk about what service you were in and things like that.”

While the program has plenty of returners from previous years, there are also a handful of golfers that are swinging a club for the first time. Twin Warriors holds plenty of clinics throughout the year, but providing the opportunity to veterans is one that the club takes extra pride in.

“Watching them put a smile on their face the first time. Whey put a drive that gets in the air or they make a put, it’s such a great program, and we’re here just to help,” said club professional Zach Hoefel. “They fight day in and day out for us, and the least we can do is teach them how to play golf and maybe get them on the golf course and out of the house with friends and the comradery. It’s a great program.”

In addition to Twin Warriors, PGA Hope offers two other programs in the state. There are also programs in Kirtland, NM at First Tee – Four Corners and Las Cruces, NM, at the NMSU Golf Course.

Twin Warriors plans on hosting another program in the fall. The program is free for veterans and all are encouraged to sign up regardless of skill level.