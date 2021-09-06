Triple Crown winner expected at Ruidoso Downs’ All-American Futurity

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The city of Ruidoso Downs is hosting the All American Futurity this Labor Day and the winning prize awarded will be $3 million. The top contender to win is expected to gain a Triple Crown.

Jess Savin Candy is expected to win Monday, which would also include a Triple Crown win after winning the Ruidoso Futurity and Rainbow Futurity earlier this year. Only the fastest qualifying quarter horses will be competing in this years All American and fans could not contain their excitement.

Robert Vidarri of Victoria, Texas said, “So for $3 million, we will come. Everybody here, you can drive around and see a lot of Texas, Arizona, Oklahoma – everybody is coming here.”

The excitement can be heard and felt all around. And people are more than happy to be out and about this Labor Day, especially since last year no one could be in the stands due to COVID-19. “There is a good turn out here. It’s great to be out without a mask and not have to be afraid and try to shelter yourself from COVID because we’re outdoors here,” said Kathy Countiss of El Paso, Texas.

And many were quite excited for a Triple Crown winner, the last one being years ago. “I’m hoping to see a Triple Crown winner today. We haven’t seen it in 40 years and I think that’s going to bring excitement today. We have a chance for a Triple Crown winner today,” Vidarri said

People who have come to see the races are expressing love for the horses and are saying that this is something that was much needed for families. “I think horse racing is important. These horses are well taken care of. You can tell that they are not overrun, they don’t look like they are overworked. They are well taken care of and I think it’s just a good family outing,” Countiss said.

Post time for the All American Futurity race is 5:15 p.m.. If Jess Savin Candy wins, it would become the second horse to win Ruidoso Down’s Triple Crown.