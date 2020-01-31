Tom Brady’s social media post without caption causes stir online

(KRQE)- A social media post from Tom Brady is causing a stir online. The New England Patriots quarterback posted a photo Thursday evening on Twitter and Instagram.

The post has received thousands of comments from social media users wondering what it means. People are speculating if Brady is walking away from the field, signaling that he is leaving the Patriots or football altogether.

Others wonder if the player is implying he will stay loyal to the Patriots. Brady is 42-year-old and has played 20 seasons in the NFL.