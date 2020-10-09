Titans on track for Tuesday game against Bills after no new COVID-19 cases reported

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — No additional players or staffers within the Tennessee Titans organization have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, the NFL confirmed Friday morning.

The league announced Thursday night the game against the Buffalo Bills would be moved from Sunday to Tuesday at 6 p.m., as long as no additional positive cases were reported prior to the game.

The game was postponed after an additional two Titans players tested positive for the virus Thursday morning. Those two cases were related to a coronavirus outbreak among the team that led to 12 players and nine staffers contracting COVID-19 over a little more than a week.

The Titans practice facility has been shut down since Sept. 29, when all in-person activities were suspended after three players and five staffers received positive test results.