Tim Means wins his UFC Fight Night bout on Saturday

MORIARTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The pride of Moriarty and UFC Fighter, Tim Means had a strong performance on Saturday night against Laureano Staropoli in Las Vegas, Nevada. Staropoli came into this bout 3.5 lbs overweight and was also the favorite heading in, but Tim Means stuck to his game plan and garnered a strong victory.

Means won by a unanimous decision and betters his record to now 30-12-1. This was a big win for Means, as it marked his 43rd professional fight, but it was also a good win for himself, his family, and his community in Moriarty.

“Just showing my hometown and my kids and stuff that adversity hits us, we can’t quit, you know, we have to get ourselves back up on that horse and back up on our feet and keep trying. Nothing but love for the hometown, Moriarty Pintos and the football team and basketball. You know, we lost some great people back in the beginning of the year and adversity is everything, it makes us tough,” said Means.

