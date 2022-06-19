ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tim “The Dirty Bird” Means was bumped up to the Co-Main Event of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night event in Austin, Texas. This came after locally-trained Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone had his fight scratched, due to his opponent having to back out with an injury.

Means took his three-fight winning streak into Saturday night’s bout with up-and-coming star Kevin Holland. Means traded with Holland early, but a late straight right to the face at the end of the first round seemed to affect Means.

Holland came out strong in the second round and caught Means with a right hook that dazed the Dirty Bird. Means tried to take down Holland after being hit, but he left his neck open and Holland would end the fight with a second round submission.

Means’ record now falls to 32-13-1, 1NC.