Tiger Woods caps comeback year by leading emotional team win

U.S. team player and captain Tiger Woods holds up the trophy after the U.S. team won the President’s Cup golf tournament at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. The U.S. team won the tournament 16-14. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) – Tiger Woods ended a most remarkable year with another big win.

His outpouring of emotion at the Presidents Cup was similar to his Masters victory.

But this was about the American team he led as playing captain to a 16-14 victory.

Woods put the first point on the board in a U.S. comeback and set the Presidents Cup record with his 27th match victory.

Matt Kuchar earned the winning point. Kuchar says the team will look back at photos and remember they played for and alongside the greatest ever.