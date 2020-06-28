The Performance Ranch is a hit with professional MMA fighters

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Performance Ranch is the brain child of co-owners, Lawrence Herrera and Donald “Cowboy Cerrone”, and after almost three years of existence here in Albuquerque it has become a popular workout spot for professional fighters.

“You know, guys like Jon Jones, Ray Borg, John Dodson, and Nicco Montano, you know we have some very high-level fighters,” said Lawrence Herrera. The Performance Ranch uses different techniques and technology to get the best results for their clients, and that is what Herrera wanted to bring to Albuquerque.

“It came about, Cowboy Cerrone and I got together, I have been his longtime coach since 2013, and just knowing that we could do something really cool in the city and kind of implement some of the programs and the technology that him and I have been doing for years, we wanted to make it into a facility,” said Herrera.

This gym is not just for professionals though, as Herrera says anyone that wants to improve will get the same personal training at the Performance Ranch. “Most people that walk into our door are not pros. So, we know that we are going to give them the right tools and the right education and the right program to help them do whatever they want to do,” said Herrera.

“Our mantra is live life beyond the gym walls. So, what I say is for us the gym is a tool to do stuff outside of here,” said Herrera. More information on the Performance Ranch is available on their website.