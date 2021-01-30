The Latest: Virus scraps No. 22 St. Louis at GW on Feb. 6

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Feb. 6 game between No. 22 St. Louis and George Washington was postponed Saturday, with the GW team still on pause because of Covid-19.

A new date for the game was not announced.

St. Louis (7-2) has been hit by a wave of postponements and has lost the only game it has played in the American Athletic Conference. George Washington (3-9) is 2-3 in the league.

___

