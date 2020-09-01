The Latest: No fans at Wake Forest home games in the fall

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Wake Forest says it will open the football and fall sports season with no fans in attendance at home competitions because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The school announced the decision Tuesday.

The football team hosts No. 1 Clemson on Sept. 12 in its only home game for the month of September. The Demon Deacons travel to North Carolina State on Sept. 19, then face No. 10 Notre Dame in Charlotte on Sept. 26 before having an open week.

The school said no tailgating will be permitted in the areas and parking lots surrounding Truist Field when the Tigers visit.

Other sports impacted include men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey and volleyball through the month of September.

The school said it would only sell individual-game tickets if fans are allowed to attend fall sporting events at a later date.

Fellow instate Atlantic Coast Conference schools Duke, North Carolina and N.C. State have all said they will open the fall sports season without fans in attendance at home events.

