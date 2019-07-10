The Latest: Nadal sets up rematch vs. Federer at Wimbledon

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates winning the second set against Belgium’s David Goffin during a men’s quarterfinal match on day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest at Wimbledon (all times local):

7 p.m.

For the first time since their classic 2008 final, Rafael Nadal will face Roger Federer at Wimbledon.

Nadal set up a much-anticipated rematch by beating Sam Querrey 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 in the quarterfinals. Nadal and Federer will play each other in Friday’s semifinals.

The two met in three straight finals between 2006-08, with Federer winning the first two before Nadal triumphed in a five-set epic widely considered one of the best matches of all time.

Against Querrey, Nadal was broken when serving for the first set at 5-4. But he converted his fourth break point in the next game, then saved three break points at 6-5 before finally clinching the set. The next two sets weren’t nearly as competitive as Nadal broke twice in each and converted his first match point with a forehand winner.

___

6:25 p.m.

Roger Federer won his 100th match at Wimbledon, and it put the eight-time champion into his 13th semifinal at the All England Club.

Federer was broken in his opening service game but didn’t have much trouble after that, beating eighth-seeded Kei Nishikori 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.

Federer is the first player to win 100 matches at one Grand Slam tournament. His overall record at the grass-court Grand Slam in 100-12.

In the semifinals, Federer will face either Rafael Nadal or Sam Querrey.

___

4:20 p.m.

Roberto Bautista Agut reached his first Grand Slam semifinal by beating Guido Pella 7-5, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 at Wimbledon.

The Spaniard broke Pella in the opening game of the first two sets, and then again for a 2-1 lead in the fourth. He served out the victory on his first match point when Pella sent a forehand long.

The 31-year-old Bautista Agut, who had never been past the fourth round of a Grand Slam before, will play defending champion Novak Djokovic on Friday.

Bautista Agut was the only player to reach the quarterfinals without dropping a set, while Pella had spent nearly twice as much time on court — 12 hours, 47 minutes compared to 6 hours, 48 minutes — after coming through two five-setters.

___

4:10 p.m.

Serena Williams and Andy Murray are out of the Wimbledon mixed doubles tournament.

The high-profile duo lost to top-seeded Bruno Soares and Nicole Melichar 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 in the third round, ending Murray’s return to the All England Club after missing last year with a hip injury.

The pair was broken twice to fall behind 4-0 in the third set on No. 2 Court and lost when Murray netted a forehand return on match point.

Williams still has a chance to win her eighth Wimbledon singles trophy, though, as she takes on Barbora Strycova in the semifinals on Thursday. Murray, a two-time men’s champion who hasn’t played singles since having hip surgery in January, lost in the second round of the men’s doubles tournament.

___

3:05 p.m.

After being down an early break, Novak Djokovic turned things around quickly and reached the Wimbledon semifinals for the ninth time.

The four-time champion at the All England Club won 10 straight games after trailing 4-3 in the first set, beating David Goffin 6-4, 6-0, 6-2.

Goffin, who has never been to the semifinals of a major tournament, did well early against the top-seeded Serb, extending rallies and pressuring Djokovic’s serve. He converted his third break point of the match to take the 4-3 lead, but he struggled after that.

Djokovic not only broke back to even the score at 4-4, but he broke again and again and again until Goffin finally held his serve early in the third set.

Djokovic will play either No. 23 Roberto Bautista Agut of No. 26 Guido Pella on Friday in the semifinals.

___

7:10 a.m.

The last time the Big Three of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal played their Wimbledon quarterfinal opponents, they lost.

Djokovic, the defending champion, will be first on Centre Court against David Goffin, and eight-time champion Federer follows against Kei Nishikori. Nadal, a two-time champion, will be second on No. 1 Court on Wednesday against Sam Querrey.

Djokovic is 5-1 against Goffin, but he lost to the Belgian on clay in Monte Carlo in 2017. Federer is 7-3 against Nishikori, but lost to the eighth-seeded Japanese player on a hard court at last year’s ATP Finals. Nadal is 4-1 against Querrey, but lost to the American on a hard court in 2017 in Acapulco.

In the other quarterfinal match, Roberto Bautista Agut faces Guido Pella.

___

