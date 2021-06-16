The Latest: Breeders’ Cup to have full capacity

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Breeders’ Cup will have full capacity for the world championships at Del Mar on Nov. 5-6.

Officials said tickets go on sale Friday, although general admission won’t be available at this time. They hope to be able to offer it closer to the event. All tickets will be sold in advance and none will be available on-site.

Del Mar, located north of San Diego, is hosting for a second time. Last year’s Breeders’ Cup was held without fans at Keeneland in Kentucky.

Also, the New York Racing Association says Saratoga will operate at full capacity when its summer meet opens in mid-July.

With 70% of adult New York residents vaccinated against COVID-19, Gov. Andrew Cuomo removed protocols and restrictions for outdoor sports and entertainment venues. Non-vaccinated fans will be required to wear masks.

Belmont Park will fully re-open to fans on June 24.

