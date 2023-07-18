ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Enchantment Basketball Team is a collection of former UNM Lobos, NMSU Aggies, and other players with New Mexico ties. They hope they have the right mix to make noise at The Basketball Tournament.

The Enchantment is in the Lubbock Regional and will face Austin’s Own, a team of University of Texas Alumni, in their first game. There are plenty of new faces on The Enchantment roster.

Last year’s leading scorer and fan favorite Scott Bamforth believes it will make a difference.

“They just bring us, maybe, some youth, some athleticism, maybe, what we lacked a little last year,” said Bamforth. “That hurt us. So, that’s what they bring, you know. Fresh faces are always good. If we can incorporate them with us, then we should have a good chance.”

Game time Wednesday is 5 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN Plus.