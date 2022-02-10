NATIONAL (CBS NEWSPATH) – The Super Bowl is just days away. The American Gaming Association says a record 31.4 million Americans are expected to have money on the line when the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals take the field in LA on Sunday. That amounts to more than $7.6 billion in bets.

The majority of bets will be legal now that sports wagering is open for business in 30 states and Washington, D.C. Companies like DraftKings and FanDuel make it simple for fans to open accounts and place bets right on their phones.

Bill Miller from the American Gaming Association says legal sports gambling protects fans and the integrity of the games. “Where we’re really seeing the growth is among bettors who used to bet through illegal options that are now migrating to the legal marketplace,” he says.

Most wagers are online, but fans can also place bets in casino-style locations where they can watch multiple games at a time. But experts say betting online has advantages. “If you do your sports betting via digital, it’s easier to track what you spend. It’s easier for you as a consumer to better understand whether you’re sticking to your budget,” Miller says.

So, who are fans betting on to win? Research at the American Gaming Association shows 55% of wagers are going to the Rams and 45% to the Bengals.

While millions will be placing their bets Sunday, fans watching from the home states of the Rams and Bengals will not have that option. Sports betting is illegal in California and Ohio’s program hasn’t launched yet.