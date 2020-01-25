Super Bowl schedule on FOX New Mexico

Preparations are underway during a tour of the Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, ahead of the NFL Super Bowl LIV football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Road to the Super Bowl

Chosen by NFL Films producers, the action-packed special features the best of nearly 100 players and coaches wired for sound and focuses on exciting moments.

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

FOX Super Bowl Kickoff

A panel of experts provide insightful commentary and an in-depth preview of the Super Bowl; coverage includes exclusive interviews and extensive analysis.

12:00 PM – 4:30 PM

FOX Super Bowl LIV Pregame

The countdown to Super Bowl LIV continues with expert analysis; coverage includes live musical performances, exclusive interviews and special features.

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM

Super Bowl LIV

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. San Francisco won the NFC title for the seventh time and is seeking its sixth Super Bowl title; Kansas City makes its first Super Bowl appearance since 1970.

Grammy-nominated pop singer Demi Lovato will perform the national anthem at the Super Bowl.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the halftime show.

Please note, times are subject to change

8:00 PM – 8:30 PM

FOX Super Bowl LIV Post-game

The Lombardi Trophy is presented to the winning team; coverage includes analysis, extensive highlights and exclusive interviews with players and coaches.

8:30 PM – 10:00 PM

The Masked Singer

The Season Kick Off Mask Off: Group A

Television host Jamie Foxx acts as a guest panelist.

Switch over to KRQE News 13 at 10:00 pm