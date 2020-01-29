Study: Most searched Big Game snack is 7-layer dip

(KRQE)- The NFL’s big game isn’t for a few more days but we already have an idea about what most people will be chowing down on. According to research from the company Bid-On-Equipment, Americans can’t seem to get enough of dips.

Analysts gathered data from Google searches across every state and found that seven-layer dip is a crowd-pleaser throughout most of the nation being the highest searched Super Bowl food in seven states. Meanwhile, buffalo chicken dip comes in a close second.

However, while most people are dunking into dips, researchers say cocktail wieners take the top spot for the most searched Super Bowl food appearing as the number one search for Big Game foods in 11 states.

In New Mexico, the study found the most popular Super Bowl food was baked nachos.