ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This Super Bowl weekend, a Rams superfan in Albuquerque is showing off his love for the team, which includes an impressive display in his house. Every gameday morning, Roger Romero puts his Rams flag up on his house. “I always say I don’t like the Rams, I love the Rams,” said Romero. He’s been a fan since he was a kid.

“Players, the team, the helmet, just the Rams, you know. I love them,” said Romero. He loves them so much that what started as having one Rams clothespin, turned into a room at his house dedicated to the team.

“It’s the Rams Room. We watch every game in here,” said Romero. He also records every game.

“If they win five in a row, I keep them. And when they lose, I get mad and I delete them,” he said. One side of the room is dedicated to the team’s time in Los Angeles while the other is all memorabilia from their time in St. Louis. From signed and custom-made jerseys to cards to rings, nearly every inch of the room has a perfect piece of Rams memorabilia put in place.

“I just wanted to show my team support. I love them,” said Romero. So, needless to say, Romero was pretty excited when the team earned their spot in Sunday’s big game.

“I jumped up and I can’t jump high, but we’re in the Superbowl! You should’ve seen me jumping, so happy,” said Romero. While the gameday may be a little nerve-racking, win or lose, Romero is always on his team’s side.

“I haven’t slept, you should see, it’s like I’m playing,” he said. “In New Mexico, I love you guys. Some people are going to jump on the bandwagon, you know, of course. But they have a true Ram fan in here.”

Romero plans to watch the game with this family in the Rams Room. Last time they won the Super Bowl, Romero ran around the block with a Rams flag. If they win this year, he says his grandson will run around with the flag for him.