Penguins at Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies predict Super Bowl winner

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – With the Super Bowl days away, critters at Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies have made their prediction for the big game on Sunday.

Ripley’s put two penguins in jerseys of the competing teams, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, and had them race to make the ultimate selection.

The Kansas City penguin raced ahead and never looked back, officially staking the Aquarium’s claim that the Chiefs will emerge victorious.

In 2018, the penguins correctly predicted the outcome of Super Bowl LII when the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33.

The penguins haven’t always been foolproof in their predictions. They picked Alabama to beat Clemson in the 2019 College Football National Championship where the Tigers won comfortably 44-16.

LATEST STORIES: