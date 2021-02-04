NMDOH issues COVID-19 guidance, safe alternatives ahead of Super Bowl

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Department of Health is asking everyone to stay safe during Super Bowl Sunday. They say that means not gathering with people outside your household to watch the big game.

“Gathering for the Super Bowl this year is an untenable risk to the health and safety of your loved ones and friends,” said DOH Secretary-Designate Dr. Tracie Collins in a news release. “The virus is still a very real danger. If you choose to watch the game, please do so only with members of your household. This is not forever. We will come together again safely – and soon. If people are worried about hurting anyone’s feelings by telling friends and family they won’t be attending a Super Bowl party, they shouldn’t be. Not attending is the best way to show you DO care. Next year, we will all be able to cheer on our favorite teams.”

NMDOH released the following alternatives for Super Bowl Sunday:

Do not gather for the Super Bowl with non-household members Safe alternative: Connect with friends and relatives over a video chat service.

Do not spend unnecessary time shopping for groceries, and do not make unnecessary supplemental trips to the store. Safe alternative: Order groceries online or make arrangements for curbside pickup. Avoid as much person-to-person contact as possible.

Do not host or attend a large gathering. Safe alternative: If you do host a small gathering, keep 6 feet of distance, and wear facemasks. Consider setting up a table outside to minimize the person-to-person interactions indoors.

Support a local business Consider supporting a local business by ordering takeout or delivery for a smaller, non-traditional Super Bowl meal. We can all go the extra mile in supporting small New Mexico businesses.



NMDOH says if you insist on attending or hosting a Super Bowl party, adopt the following safeguards from the CDC: