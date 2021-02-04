‘Mattress Mack’ places $3.46M bet on Bucs to win Super Bowl

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to the third quarter during the NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Buccaneers defeated the Packers 31-26. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Beloved Houston furniture store owner Jim McIngvale, known to many as Mattress Mack, has a lot riding on Super Bowl LV – $3.46 million, to be exact.

The Texas businessman put it all on Tampa Bay, he said in a press release, in part because of the rarity of back-to-back Super Bowl wins in the NFL.

McIngvale, who made national headlines in 2017 for opening his showrooms to Harvey flood victims, made the whopping wager with DraftKings Wednesday night, according to the sports book.

“Tampa Bay is loaded with talent on both sides of the ball and led by the greatest football player of all time in Tom Brady, so I’m betting big on the Bucs who have overcome tough matchups throughout this postseason,” McIngvale said in the release. “The NFL has only seen eight instances of back-to-back champions and none in the past 16 years, so I like my chances going into Super Bowl LV for this trend to continue.”

It’s a bold bet, but McIngvale made sure to hedge his position by offering customers who buy a $3,000 mattress their money back – if Tampa Bay wins, that is.