LOS ANGELES (NEXSTAR) — Kurt Warner, the quarterback for the Rams when they won Super Bowl 34, says things certainly “feel different” about Los Angeles and their chance to win the big game in their own backyard this year.

“It just seems like everything has come together for this moment,” Warner said of what he’s seen from the Rams over the last few months.

Warner noted Matthew Stafford’s arrival and the acquisitions of Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. as key moments during the past season. When you combine that with the fact the team is playing in its home stadium, things look pretty good for the Rams.

“You still have to play on Sunday afternoon; nothing is given,” Warner said.

In an interview with KTLA, he talked about his Super Bowl loss when his team was a two-touchdown favorite and stressed the current Rams have to “do their job” to turn this hope into a reality.

Warner said he spoke with Stafford earlier this week and encouraged the quarterback to ride the wave of the game which will include ups and downs.

“Usually the team that does that the best comes out on top,” Warner said. “Don’t panic.”

Warner also discussed his movie “American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story” and his partnership with Tivo. You can watch the full interview in the video above.