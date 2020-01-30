Breaking News
APD: Intruder shot while attempting to enter home in southwest Albuquerque
Live Now
Senators question defense, prosecution in Trump’s impeachment trial
biggamebanner

Google’s new Super Bowl ad leaves audiences in tears with real-life story of ‘Loretta’

The Big Game
Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — If you don’t want to cry at your desk, you might want to skip watching Google’s new ad for the Super Bowl.

The beginning of the ad starts with a man asking Google how to not forget in an attempt to keep the memory of his late wife alive.

The rest of the ad showcases the real story of a Google employee’s grandfather and his life with his wife.

Officials say the employee’s grandfather even lent his voice for the advertisement.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Thursday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞