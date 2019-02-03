Google Trends shows unusual Super Bowl recipe search by New Mexicans
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Google has released the most searched unique Super Bowl snack recipes from each state. While most states have staples like chicken wings, nachos, and pigs in a blanket, New Mexicans are apparently looking for something...different.
According to Google trends, the most uniquely searched Super Bowl food by New Mexicans is pea and peppercorn mash as a side dish. Buffalo chicken dip was a top search for many states like Georgia, Kansas, West Virginia, Virginia, New Jersey and Connecticut.
There's also a surprisingly large number of states Googling 'cake' for the big game.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
'Game of Thrones' kills off the Bud...
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Next
How to (legally) stream Sunday's Big...
Trending Stories
Top Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.