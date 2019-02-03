Google Trends shows unusual Super Bowl recipe search by New Mexicans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Google has released the most searched unique Super Bowl snack recipes from each state. While most states have staples like chicken wings, nachos, and pigs in a blanket, New Mexicans are apparently looking for something...different.

According to Google trends, the most uniquely searched Super Bowl food by New Mexicans is pea and peppercorn mash as a side dish. Buffalo chicken dip was a top search for many states like Georgia, Kansas, West Virginia, Virginia, New Jersey and Connecticut.

There's also a surprisingly large number of states Googling 'cake' for the big game.