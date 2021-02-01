‘Get a Lyft on us’ initiative promotes safe driving in New Mexico ahead of Super Bowl

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation and the Governor’s Highway Safety Association has partnered with Lyft in order to offer safe rides in New Mexico now through Super Bowl weekend on February 8, 2021, in an effort to combat drunk driving. Those who participate in the offer will receive a $20 Lyft credit that can be used up to two times per Lyft account.

According to a press release from NMDOT, the rides are offered anywhere statewide where Lyft is available. Participants can access the credit by using the Lyft app and the code “NMSuper21“.

“Adults in the United States are drinking 14% more during the pandemic,” said Transportation Secretary Mike Sandoval in a press release. “It’s understandable people want to celebrate the playoffs and Super Bowl, but the department simply asks New Mexicans to plan ahead. Don’t drink and drive. Stay home and limit travel, but if you do need to go somewhere, please make responsible decisions and let someone else do the driving.”

Tips are not included and refunds are not provided for trips that cost less than the $20 credit. NMDOT reports that all riders are required to wear masks and New Mexicans are encouraged to limit unnecessary travel outside of the home and to avoid gatherings with non-household members to prevent the spread of COVID-19.