Fans planning smaller Super Bowl celebrations this year

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Normally on Super Bowl Sunday, many football fans are packed into local bars or enjoying the big game at a house party. That won’t be the case this year. While there’s plenty of excitement surrounding Super Bowl Sunday, “We’re gonna see a 40-year-old man achieve stuff that 40-year-old men really don’t do,” said New Mexico resident Big Rj.

The festivities surrounding the big game will look a little different this year. “Our usual tradition is gathering as many people as we can and having as much fun as we can,” Rj says.

Big Rj says this year the only family is invited over. “We’re all going to wear masks we’re going to go by the guidelines but We are going to go ahead and gather a little bit,” he says.

According to a Healthline.com survey, 55% of people plan to watch the game by themselves or with their immediate family. 45% plan to watch with people outside of their immediate family

Wednesday KRQE News 13 polled viewers, asking if they would be attending a Super Bowl party in some capacity about 70% said no.

Local breweries and sports bars are also bracing for a hit. “The revenue that they’re generating on a big holiday like this a sports holiday is going to be hard for them,” says Shelby Chant, co-owner of Steel Bender Brewyard. Chant says she hopes customers will take advantage of their take out option “We do get people showing up early taking beer to go taking food to go,” she says.

New Mexico’s Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase noted the Super Bowl Wednesday. He’s reminding New Mexicans to limit gathering to groups of five and that if you’re going to be with people you don’t live with wear a mask. Also, he says don’t serve communal food trays.