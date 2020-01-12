Fans fired up following 49ers dominant win over Vikings

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — 49ers fans got exactly what they wanted — a big win against the Vikings and a big step closer to the Super Bowl.

The 49ers have their fans fired up.

The first playoff game at Levi’s brought plenty of Faithful to fill the stadium as well as the tailgates.

“We about to start a whole new legacy, baby,” one fan said. “Niners, we are back!”

Fans enjoyed family, friends and food. But feasted their eyes on total domination.

The 49ers easily took care of the Vikings.

“It was the best, we are the best,” a fan said.

Loud and proud, lots of smiling faces left the stadium. But you can expect even more electric atmosphere when the 49ers host the NFC Championship game.

“We going to Miami! I’m going to Miami!”

And just what will it take to get to Miami?

“Do exactly what we did tonight,” a fan said “Run the ball, that’s it.”

Next week the 49ers host the winner of Sunday’s Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers game.

This is the first time San Francisco will play in the NFC Championship game in six years.