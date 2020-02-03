Chiefs victory parade scheduled for Wednesday

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City has waited 50 long years but the wait is finally over. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 Sunday night to win their second Super Bowl championship since 1970.

The city will be holding a Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 11:30 a.m. The exact route will be announced Tuesday, according to Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, along with transportation and public safety details.

The celebration will include a victory rally at Union Station at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday after the parade ends.

“Thanks, Kansas City, for being such a great city and having such amazing fans,” Lucas said.

Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. said “in 2015 we showed that no one throws a parade like Kansas City.”

“I cannot wait to come together for a family-friendly, fun and safe victory celebration 50 years in the making. Congratulations to our Kansas City Chiefs,” White said.