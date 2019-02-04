Brian Urlacher appears in Super Bowl LIII commercial

New Mexico’s own Brian Urlacher made an appearance in a special halftime commercial to celebrate the kick off the NFL’s 100th season.

Six years after his retirement, Urlacher remains a favorite in the NFL and among fans.

It’s been a busy few months for Brian Urlacher. In August, he was recognized as one of the all-time greats in the NFL as a Hall of Famer.

New Mexicans love him, but so do a lot of other people. Urlacher is still a face of the NFL. Memorabilia from Urlacher is also pricey. A jersey will cost you at least $800. If you have $540 to spend, you can get a personal message from Urlacher through Caemo.com.

Not even greats like Brett Favre get that much. Favre’s personal messages go for $500.

However, through it all, Urlacher remains humble and still gives credit to those who helped him get to the top.

“I started working when I was 12-years-old pushing my lawnmower around town. I later worked in oil fields in Lovington and in college a lumber yard in Albuquerque. My mother taught me the importance of learning my way. Mom if it wasn’t for you I wouldn’t be here today,” said Urlacher at the NFL Hall of Fame induction.

While Urlacher was hoping to watch his Chicago Bears play in the Super Bowl, he instead spent the last few weeks preparing for the Pro Bowl. He was the captain for the NFC team.

(App users click here to view commercial)