Boxes of Super Bowl championship gear arrive at Kansas stores

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Boxes of Chiefs Super Bowl Champs products arrived at Academy Sports + Outdoors stores across Wichita.

If the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV on Sunday evening, Academy stores in Wichita, among others in the region, will immediately begin selling Chiefs Super Bowl Champs shirts, fleece, hats and novelty items for the whole family.

The chain says stores will remain open until the last customer is served or the championship product is sold out.