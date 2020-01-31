Live Now
Senate expected to vote on witnesses in Trump trial after 2 days of questioning
biggamebanner

Boxes of Super Bowl championship gear arrive at Kansas stores

The Big Game
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Boxes of Chiefs Super Bowl Champs products arrived at Academy Sports + Outdoors stores across Wichita.

If the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV on Sunday evening, Academy stores in Wichita, among others in the region, will immediately begin selling Chiefs Super Bowl Champs shirts, fleece, hats and novelty items for the whole family.

The chain says stores will remain open until the last customer is served or the championship product is sold out.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞