Reid’s air attack or Shanahan’s power ground game?
Big Game Bound streams all week long at 1:00pm ET live from Radio Row in Miami
MIAMI, Fla — These days, the offenses get marquee billing on football’s grandest stage.
But which offensive attack is best-equipped to win the Super Bowl this Sunday, Andy Reid’s high-octane aerial attack or Kyle Shanahan’s power ground game?
Washington Redskins Head Coach Ron Rivera and Super Bowl-winning players Jimbo Covert and Bryant McKinnie join Big Game Bound right here at 1:00 pm MST! WOOD-TV’s Jack Doles, WGN-TV’s Jarrett Payton (son of Walter Payton), and WFLA’s J.B. Biunno co-host the show Thursday afternoon at the Miami Beach Convention Center.
In addition to comparing the head coaches of the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, Doles, Payton, and Biunno will breakdown the Chicago Bears offseason at 11:45 MST!
Big Game Bound streams live on this site all week long at 1 p.m. eastern / 12c with guests previewing Super Bowl LIV between the Chiefs and 49ers.