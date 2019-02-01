ATLANTA, GA (NEXSTAR) - Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is the site of Super Bowl LIII and is within walking distance to the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame. Relocated from South Bend, Indiana, and opening in 2014, the hall of fame is a state-of-the-art tribute to 977 players, 211 coaches, and countless fans.

Kimberly Beaudin, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, shared one of the more unique experiences fans will encounter when they visit. “The first thing we want to tell people about is the technology because it is so cutting edge, and it is not what people expect.”

With 50 interactive exhibits, including a 47-yard football field and a three-story wall of over 750 college football helmets, the personal experience engages visitors with an authentic fan experience.

“We talked about the helmet wall behind us, well when you come you get an all-access pass. And this pass is RFID-enabled. So we personalize your experience to you and your team. So when I register, ‘I'm Kimberly Beaudin,’ and I say ‘I'm a Gator fan.’ And that Florida helmet is gonna light up. And then as I tour the building, every exhibit is going to say, 'Hi Kimberly, would you like to see University of Florida content.' And it's gonna deliver University of Florida content to me as my first option every single time.” Beaudin demonstrated.

People can get an up-close and personal hi-tech history of the iconic honoree's, and feel apart of their favorite team. “Do I want to sing the Florida fight song, do I want Florida at the Game-Day desk? And I can go deeper. But it's immediately personalized to you as you walk around the building,” said Beaudin.

The Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame is open to fans of all ages Sundays-Fridays from 10:00 am - 4:00 pm and Saturdays 9:00 am - 6:00 pm.